Savor Speedway offers pit stops featuring special deals

Ladies and gentlemen… grab your silverware and race to Speedway! The inaugural Savor Speedway will take a victory lap from Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 3 at more than 20 restaurants and businesses offering special deals.
WHO: Savor Speedway in partnership with the Speedway Chamber of Commerce
WHAT: Savor Speedway
WHERE: Participating restaurants and businesses in Speedway, Ind.
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 5
WHY: During the inaugural Savor Speedway from Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 5, more than 20 participating restaurants and businesses (or pitstops) will offer special deals.
Participating restaurants include:
Participating businesses include:
Menus and special offers will continue to be updated. For more information, visit SavorSpeedway.com, Facebook (SavorSpeedway), Twitter @SavorSpeedway or Instagram @SavorSpeedway.