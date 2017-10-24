Savor Speedway offers pit stops featuring special deals

Ladies and gentlemen… grab your silverware and race to Speedway! The inaugural Savor Speedway will take a victory lap from Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 3 at more than 20 restaurants and businesses offering special deals.

WHO: Savor Speedway in partnership with the Speedway Chamber of Commerce

WHAT: Savor Speedway

WHERE: Participating restaurants and businesses in Speedway, Ind.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 5

WHY: During the inaugural Savor Speedway from Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 5, more than 20 participating restaurants and businesses (or pitstops) will offer special deals.

Participating restaurants include:

1911 Grill

Barbecue & Bourbon

Big Woods Speedway

Daredevil Brewing Co.

Dawson’s on Main

Famous Tomato

McGilvery’s Pub & Eatery

Tacos & Tequila

Yogulatte

Participating businesses include:

B & W Plumbing

Carly’s Cottage

Chem Dry

Clarion Hotel

Famous Candy & Soda

Puppy Pitstop

Speedway Centre for the Arts

Speedway Running Club

Three Sisters & a Trunk

Tolen’s Florist

Voom Room

Menus and special offers will continue to be updated. For more information, visit SavorSpeedway.com, Facebook (SavorSpeedway), Twitter @SavorSpeedway or Instagram @SavorSpeedway.