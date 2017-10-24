Scorching hot World Series start!

Game 1 of the World Series starts this evening, and it will be blistering hot. Temps in Los Angeles will be in the mid to upper 90s at 1st pitch!
Here is a look at the temperatures for other World Series Opening games. The previous record is 94° set in 2001 in Arizona, but the game was indoors.
|Year
|Date
|Temp
|Home
|Away
|2016
|25-Oct
|50
|Cleveland
|Chicago Cubs
|2015
|27-Oct
|52
|Kansas City
|New York Mets
|2014
|21-Oct
|66
|Kansas City
|San Francisco
|2013
|23-Oct
|50
|Boston
|St. Louis
|2012
|24-Oct
|62
|San Francisco
|Detroit
|2011
|19-Oct
|49
|St. Louis
|Texas
|2010
|27-Oct
|62
|San Francisco
|Texas
|2009
|28-Oct
|52
|New York Yankees
|Philadelphia
|2008
|22-Oct
|72
|Tampa Bay
|Philadelphia
|2007
|24-Oct
|55
|Boston
|Colorado
|2006
|21-Oct
|56
|Detroit
|St. Louis
|2005
|22-Oct
|53
|Chicago White Sox
|Houston
|2004
|23-Oct
|49
|Boston
|St. Louis
|2003
|18-Oct
|50
|New York Yankees
|Florida
|2002
|19-Oct
|71
|Anaheim
|San Francisco
|2001
|27-Oct
|94
|Arizona
|New York Yankees
|2000
|21-Oct
|68
|New York Yankees
|New York Mets
|1999
|23-Oct
|49
|Atlanta
|New York Yankees
|1998
|17-Oct
|54
|New York Yankees
|San Diego
|1997
|18-Oct
|84
|Florida
|Cleveland
|1996
|20-Oct
|53
|New York Yankees
|Atlanta
|1995
|21-Oct
|???
|Atlanta
|Cleveland
|1994
|1993
|16-Oct
|Dome
|Toronto
|Philadelphia
|1992
|17-Oct
|60
|Atlanta
|Toronto
|1991
|19-Oct
|Dome
|Minnesota
|Atlanta
|1990
|16-Oct
|???
|Cincinatti
|Oakland
|1989
|14-Oct
|65
|Oakland
|San Francisco
|1988
|15-Oct
|???
|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|1987
|17-Oct
|???
|Minnesota
|St. Louis
|1986
|18-Oct
|50
|New York Mets
|Boston
|1985
|19-Oct
|50
|Kansas City
|St. Louis
|1984
|9-Oct
|???
|San Diego
|Detroit
|1983
|11-Oct
|???
|Baltimore
|Philadelphia
|1982
|12-Oct
|???
|St. Louis
|Milwaukee
|1981
|20-Oct
|???
|New York Yankees
|Los Angeles
|1980
|14-Oct
|???
|Philadelphia
|Kansas City