Scorching hot World Series start!

By Published:

Game 1 of the World Series starts this evening, and it will be blistering hot.  Temps in Los Angeles will be in the mid to upper 90s at 1st pitch!

Here is a look at the temperatures for other World Series Opening games.  The previous record is 94° set in 2001 in Arizona, but the game was indoors.

Year Date Temp Home Away
2016 25-Oct 50 Cleveland Chicago Cubs
2015 27-Oct 52 Kansas City New York Mets
2014 21-Oct 66 Kansas City San Francisco
2013 23-Oct 50 Boston St. Louis
2012 24-Oct 62 San Francisco Detroit
2011 19-Oct 49 St. Louis Texas
2010 27-Oct 62 San Francisco Texas
2009 28-Oct 52 New York Yankees Philadelphia
2008 22-Oct 72 Tampa Bay Philadelphia
2007 24-Oct 55 Boston Colorado
2006 21-Oct 56 Detroit St. Louis
2005 22-Oct 53 Chicago White Sox Houston
2004 23-Oct 49 Boston St. Louis
2003 18-Oct 50 New York Yankees Florida
2002 19-Oct 71 Anaheim San Francisco
2001 27-Oct 94 Arizona New York Yankees
2000 21-Oct 68 New York Yankees New York Mets
1999 23-Oct 49 Atlanta New York Yankees
1998 17-Oct 54 New York Yankees San Diego
1997 18-Oct 84 Florida Cleveland
1996 20-Oct 53 New York Yankees Atlanta
1995 21-Oct ??? Atlanta Cleveland
1994
1993 16-Oct Dome Toronto Philadelphia
1992 17-Oct 60 Atlanta Toronto
1991 19-Oct Dome Minnesota Atlanta
1990 16-Oct ??? Cincinatti Oakland
1989 14-Oct 65 Oakland San Francisco
1988 15-Oct ??? Los Angeles Oakland
1987 17-Oct ??? Minnesota St. Louis
1986 18-Oct 50 New York Mets Boston
1985 19-Oct 50 Kansas City St. Louis
1984 9-Oct ??? San Diego Detroit
1983 11-Oct ??? Baltimore Philadelphia
1982 12-Oct ??? St. Louis Milwaukee
1981 20-Oct ??? New York Yankees Los Angeles
1980 14-Oct ??? Philadelphia Kansas City

 