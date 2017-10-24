Scorching hot World Series start!

Game 1 of the World Series starts this evening, and it will be blistering hot. Temps in Los Angeles will be in the mid to upper 90s at 1st pitch!

Here is a look at the temperatures for other World Series Opening games. The previous record is 94° set in 2001 in Arizona, but the game was indoors.

Year Date Temp Home Away 2016 25-Oct 50 Cleveland Chicago Cubs 2015 27-Oct 52 Kansas City New York Mets 2014 21-Oct 66 Kansas City San Francisco 2013 23-Oct 50 Boston St. Louis 2012 24-Oct 62 San Francisco Detroit 2011 19-Oct 49 St. Louis Texas 2010 27-Oct 62 San Francisco Texas 2009 28-Oct 52 New York Yankees Philadelphia 2008 22-Oct 72 Tampa Bay Philadelphia 2007 24-Oct 55 Boston Colorado 2006 21-Oct 56 Detroit St. Louis 2005 22-Oct 53 Chicago White Sox Houston 2004 23-Oct 49 Boston St. Louis 2003 18-Oct 50 New York Yankees Florida 2002 19-Oct 71 Anaheim San Francisco 2001 27-Oct 94 Arizona New York Yankees 2000 21-Oct 68 New York Yankees New York Mets 1999 23-Oct 49 Atlanta New York Yankees 1998 17-Oct 54 New York Yankees San Diego 1997 18-Oct 84 Florida Cleveland 1996 20-Oct 53 New York Yankees Atlanta 1995 21-Oct ??? Atlanta Cleveland 1994 1993 16-Oct Dome Toronto Philadelphia 1992 17-Oct 60 Atlanta Toronto 1991 19-Oct Dome Minnesota Atlanta 1990 16-Oct ??? Cincinatti Oakland 1989 14-Oct 65 Oakland San Francisco 1988 15-Oct ??? Los Angeles Oakland 1987 17-Oct ??? Minnesota St. Louis 1986 18-Oct 50 New York Mets Boston 1985 19-Oct 50 Kansas City St. Louis 1984 9-Oct ??? San Diego Detroit 1983 11-Oct ??? Baltimore Philadelphia 1982 12-Oct ??? St. Louis Milwaukee 1981 20-Oct ??? New York Yankees Los Angeles 1980 14-Oct ??? Philadelphia Kansas City