27-year-old heads to prison for brutal attack of ex-girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the brutal attack of his ex-girlfriend a year ago.

Ryan Cameron on Wednesday pleaded guilty to aggravated battery resulting in loss or impairment of a bodily function. Another charge of aggravated battery and strangulation were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Online court records said Cameron received an 11-year prison term, with two years suspended and credit for 368 days already spent in jail. He also must receive a year of counseling and a substance abuse evaluation. After his prison time, he will be in Community Corrections for three years, probation for two years, able to own no firearms, and being on home detention with electronic GPS monitoring.

A supplemental sentencing statement, indicated in the online court records, was not immediately available. He was sentenced in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 4.

On Oct. 22, 2016, police responded to a call for help. Dispatchers reported hearing a person screaming in the background. A second call reported that a man and a woman were arguing.

When officers arrived Cameron was covered in what appeared to be blood and they could hear a woman crying in the home. Cameron would not let anyone into the home even though officers could hear the pleas from the woman, later identified as Carleigh Hager. Officers eventually convinced Cameron to open the door, and he was taken into custody.

Hospital medical staff observed that Hager’s ear had been bitten off and she had several lacerations to her face and skull.

According to court documents, Cameron and Hager had just returned home from a wedding with a few friends when they began arguing. The argument led to blows to Hager’s head.

A GoFundMe page that was set up for Hager’s recovery said she received over 20 bites to her body and had swelling of the brain.