3 more teens arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 3 men

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police announced Wednesday night they have arrested three additional 18-year-olds in connection with the murder of three men in July on the northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 6:15 p.m. July 16 to the 7800 block of Somerset Bay, off 71st Street and Keystone Avenue on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, police found the bodies of 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder. Each had been shot at least once, police said.

Police said they believe a drug-related argument led to the shooting.

On Oct. 18, 18-year-old Devante Gilbert turned himself in at IMPD Headquarters on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, police said a U.S. Marshals task detained Martell Williams. He was later interviewed by IMPD detectives and arrested.

Stanley Williams and Troy Ward were detained Wednesday by IMPD north district officers. They were later arrested.

Earlier, IMPD also arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the three shooting deaths on a preliminary charge of murder.

Police have said they believe the victims were targeted.