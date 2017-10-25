Another Broken Egg Café shares Shrimp ‘n Grits recipe

Southern-inspired breakfast, lunch and brunch! You can get it all at Another Broken Egg Café, where you can sample savory dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Shrimp ‘N Grits.

Today on Indy Style, Dave Goloversic, Regional General Manager and Garrett Finnigan, Fishers Manager, make us some Shrimp ‘N Grits and their ABE Famous Infused Mary!

New downtown Fishers location opens November 20th. Prior to it’s opening, ABEC will be doing two events to support worthy local organizations – Fishers Fraternal Order of Police and Hamilton Southeastern Schools Foundation.

66th location nationwide

Locations on N. Meridian and in West Lafayette currently.

Southern-Inspired, Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch – Real Foodie Experience

Fresh Louisiana Seafood

Beignets and Bananas Foster Pancakes

Open 7-2

Full Bar with seasonal specialty drinks – orange or cranberry mimosa, a Spiked Nutella Iced Latte

Owned by Rootstock Hospitality Group who also own Capri Italian Restaurant and Brickyard Crossing Smokehouse

Another Broken Egg Cafe® is an award-winning restaurant concept and a leader in the daytime brunch sector with 66 restaurants to date across the southeastern United States, California, Indiana, and Kentucky. Ron Green founded the first ABE Cafe in 1996 on Girod Street in Old Mandeville, Louisiana. Green’s mantra of “Nothing short of right is right” is exhibited throughout each location, communicated through hands-on owners who believe that every detail is important to the overall goal: making the customer happy. For more information about the restaurant locations, the history of ABEC and complete menus, please visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.