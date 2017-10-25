Car driver charged with OWI causing death after crash with motorcycle

Related Coverage Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The driver whose car last week struck a motorcycle, killing the rider, failed dexterity test at the crash scene, police said.

Capt. Steve Kellams, a public information officer for Bloomington Police Department, said last week the crash involved the motorcycle and a car Thursday afternoon on North Walnut Street between North Old State Road 37 and East Blue Ridge Drive on the city’s north side.

Sgt. Ryan Pedigo of Bloomington Police Department said this week the motorcyclist was identified by Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields as Russell Stephen, 50, of Martinsville.

“The cause of the crash was a southbound 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by Travis Wall, 36, of Bloomington, crossed the double yellow line and collided head on with the northbound 1990 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Mr. Stephen, causing Mr. Stephen to be ejected from the motorcycle,” Pedigo said in an an email. “It is unknown why Mr. Wall went left of the double yellow line into the northbound lane.”

Wall was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death, a Level 5 felony. His initial hearing in Monroe Circuit Court 9 was set for Friday afternoon.

Autopsy and toxicology tests for Stephen, and toxicology results for Wall were pending.

Funeral services for Stephen will be 1 p.m. Friday at Costin Funeral Chapel in Martinsville.