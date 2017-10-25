Chilly start to the day with highs still below normal



Chilly start with temperatures this morning in the lower 40s and upper 30s with wind chills in the lower 30s! A few peaks of sunshine are possible this morning but clouds will quickly fill in and we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day with a few sprinkles developing by mid afternoon. Highs today hit the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Frost Advisory for the entire viewing area starting at midnight and lasting until 9 am Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall to the mid to lower 30s tonight with widespread frost possible.

The best day of the week will be Thursday with sunshine throughout the day with highs finally back to seasonal. We’ll top out in the lower 60s during the afternoon. Thursday night looking clear and quiet with lows returning into the 30s.

Friday we have another system moving in which brings more rain to the area. Temperatures will also cool back down to the lower 50s as showers start to spread in during the afternoon and evening making for a soggy Friday night football forecast. Some of those showers will linger through the morning hours of Saturday then quickly move out with highs even cooler throughout the day, topping out in the upper 40s.

Chance of a rain/snow mix on Sunday with temperatures overnight in the 30s. Highs in the lower 40s throughout the afternoon.