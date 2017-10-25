Comedian Gallagher to perform in Indy

He’s an American comedian and prop comic, known for smashing watermelons as part of his act. His signature sketch is a pitch for the “Sledge-O-Matic,” a large wooden mallet that he uses to smash a variety of food items and other objects, culminating with a watermelon.

Gallagher was one of the most popular and recognizable American comedians during the 1980s. He did fourteen comedy specials for Showtime which have been re-broadcast numerous times, notably on Comedy Central.

Oct 26th – Ft. Wayne show at 8pm (doors at 7pm) at Piere’s Entertainment Center and tickets available at MHShows.com

Oct. 27th – Lafayette show at 8pm (doors at 7pm) at the Lafayette Theater and tickets available at MHShows.com

Oct 28th – Indianapolis show at 7pm (doors at 6pm) at the Irving Theater and tickets available at MHShows.com

