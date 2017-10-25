Court: ‘Serious sex offenders’ allowed in Hoosier churches during Sunday school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Hoosier parents are shocked after the Indiana Court of Appeals said sex offenders can come to Indiana churches at any time.

Parents said they are on edge and that 24-Hour News 8 was the first to inform them about this new change.

State law said “serious sex offenders” cannot knowingly go on school property. That applies to people deemed violent sexual predators and people convicted of listed crimes like child pornography.

Three “serious sex offenders” sued the state and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for arresting offenders for going to church at the same time as Sunday school or child services.

The sheriff’s office said it counts as a school. The Indiana appeals court disagrees, saying it’s separate.

“Obviously it’s surprising,” said Andrea Welsh, a mother from Indianapolis.

The decision takes effect immediately, meaning we don’t know who will share the halls of church with children.

But the issue isn’t so cut and dry.

“I want them to go to church. I just don’t know if I want them to go at the same time as my children,” said Marques Edwards, a father from Indianapolis.

Parents said they know offenders use the church to rehabilitate, and one unnamed sex offender said church services happen during Sunday school.

“It’s a gray area,” Edwards said.

Some offenders are church regulars.

Parents said they trust the churches will keep their kids safe, but fear still casts its ugly shadow.

24-Hour News 8 reached out to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, which sent this statement:

The Attorney General takes very seriously the Indiana legislature’s efforts to protect children from sexual abuse, and his office vigorously defends these efforts — such as the sex and violent offender registry. The legislature’s decision to restrict serious sex offenders’ access to such places as school property is also one of these important efforts. We are carefully reviewing the court of appeals’ decision and will decide how to proceed with this case by the applicable deadline.”