Drivers behaving badly: Former one-way street causing confusion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers can now turn right on 30th Street from Meridian Street but you may want to keep an eye out before trying to do so.

Not all drivers seemed to get the memo that 30th Street is no longer a just one-way street heading west between Meridian Street and Central Avenue. Nor have they seemed to notice the freshly-painted, double yellow line down the middle of the street.

After catching a few drivers with the naked eye, 24-Hour News 8 dispatched a camera on Wednesday morning to the intersection of Meridian and 30th streets.

WISH-TV Chief Photographer John LeSage caught three motorists heading in the wrong direction, including one near crash. Despite nearly colliding head-on with a van and getting honked at, one driver went right back into the wrong lane after the close call.

24-Hour News 8 reached out to the Indianapolis Department Works regarding the traffic change, which occurred earlier this month. DPW said the change occurred a result of requests from residents in that neighborhood.

We also reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to see if any crashes had occurred or if anyone had been ticketed for driving in the wrong direction. We are waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, just remember what your parents told you when you started driving: be careful, there’s a lot of bad drivers on the road.

