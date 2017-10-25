Frosty night, followed by milder Thursday!

A Frost Advisory begins at Midnight and lasts until 9am Thursday.

CHILLY EVENING: It will be chilly, but dry, with temps falling into the lower 40s.

FROST OVERNIGHT: Skies will clear, wind will go calm, and with plenty of cold air in place, frost is likely across all of central Indiana. Lows will drop into the low 30s in outlying areas, mid 30s in the city.

WARMER THURSDAY: A brief burst of milder air will swing in with a southerly wind Thursday and bump highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s, with a lot of sunshine!

RAIN RETURNS LATE FRIDAY: A cold front will arrive in central Indiana Friday. Clouds will increase, and by late afternoon and evening, a line of rain will develop, with the highest chances from Indy and points eastward. Make sure to have rain coats and umbrellas handy! Highs will only reach the mid 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST…WEEKEND LATEST, COLDER HALLOWEEN: The Friday system will linger with rain chances early Saturday, then the weather gets interesting. By most accounts a slot of dry air will move in Saturday afternoon. An upper-level storm system will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday. The forecasted position of the system has drifted a bit north, and the moisture content looks to lessen. I will keep sprinkles and flurries in the forecast for Sunday, but still think it will not be bad, other than the chill!