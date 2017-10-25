IMPD seeks help in locating burglary suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two people in connection to a burglary.

The crime happened on July 13 when a woman was reported to have left her residence in the 1900 block of Dearborn Avenue at 8 a.m. When she returned just after 1 p.m., she found her home to be completely ransacked and that two televisions, a laptop, clothing and a Playstation 4 were all missing.

It was discovered that residence’s AC unit had been pushed in from a side window.

The two suspects were captured on the home’s surveillance system. The first suspect was seen wearing a black shirt with black shorts and blue Jordan sneakers. The second suspect was wearing a hoodie, red pants and light colored shoes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.