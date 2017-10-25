Indiana attorney general warns of email scam

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana attorney general’s office has been contacted from people across the country regarding an email invoice that appeared to come from its office.

The attorney general’s office said the invoices are not legitimate and should not be paid or answered in any manner.

The email states: “Kindly find the enclosed invoice and advice ASAP. Thank you.”

The email also contains the name of a person who works for a state contractor. The address and phone numbers in the emails correspond to the attorney general’s medicaid fraud control unit.

Those who received the fake invoices are asked to file a complaint with the attorney general’s consumer protection division to document the scam. Complaints can be filed here or by calling 1-800-382-5516.

People should remember never to click on links in suspicious emails. Clicking on links can result in computer viruses and other harmful malware.