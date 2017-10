INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Trick-or-treating is just around the corner.

For children with food allergies, the yearly door-to-door journey can be disappointing.

Some houses just don’t have teats those kids can enjoy.

Meranda Adams with Indy Moms Blog stopped by Daybreak to discuss the Teal Pumkin Project.

For more on this story and the Teal Pumpkin Project.