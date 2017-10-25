Jim Cornelison to return for 102 Indy 500, to sing ‘Back Home Again in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Jim Cornelison will sing “Back Home Again in Indiana” prior to the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying Cornelison will return after performing the song before the 101st running.

IMS President Doug Boles said Cornelison’s performance has been well received by race fans.

“Jim perfectly captured the powerful emotion behind one of Race Day’s most iconic moments, and barely a day has gone by without a fan asking us to bring him back for next year’s race,” Boles said. “We’re happy he’s returning to IMS and we’re grateful to our friends with the Blackhawks’ organization for working with us to make this happen.”

Cornelison is a 1992 IU grad and has been the singer of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Chicago Blackhawks games since the 2008-2009 season.