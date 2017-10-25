Kroger south side homicide suspect makes court appearance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The man accused of killing another inside a south side Kroger was in court Wednesday morning.

Jason Cooper is now formally charged with murder. Jason Cooper was talkative in court, telling the judge he had trouble reading the charges against him and asking for his criminal paperwork.

Meanwhile, family members of the man Cooper is accused of killing sat quietly in the back of the courtroom.

Cooper is charged with murder, robbery and resisting arrest. He was also assigned a public defender Wednesday.

Cooper’s next court date has been set for Dec. 12.