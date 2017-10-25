Man arrested after allegedly driving to police post intoxicated

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man found himself behind bars after he drove to an Indiana State Police post drunk, according to officials.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a trooper had made arrangements to meet 57-year-old Scott Schroeder to retrieve some belongings from a previous incident.

In talking to Schroeder, the trooper suspected him to be impaired. Schroeder would go on to test over three times the legal drinking limit of .08.

Schroeder was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangerment. He was also arrested in connection to past charges.