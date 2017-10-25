Officers investigate after man found shot, dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is dead following a Tuesday evening shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to the area of East 38th and Adams streets at approximately 11:15 p.m for report of a person shot.

Police say, after arriving on scene, they discovered a man deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim is described as a white man, possibly in his 40s.

Officers say they are unsure if the man was shot in the alley where the body was found or if the body had been dumped in the area.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.