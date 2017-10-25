Officials: Indiana out of running for Toyota-Mazda plant

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — Economic development officials say Indiana is no longer on the list of states possibly being considered for Toyota and Mazda’s new auto assembly plant.

Officials in St. Joseph County had hoped to lure the plant to an area east of New Carlisle. The county’s economic development director, Bill Schalliol, told the South Bend Tribune that he recently learned Indiana had been cut from Toyota’s short list.

Toyota and Mazda are not commenting on the site selection process, including which states are still in the running.

Schalliol says there were “some concerns from Toyota on some complicating workforce issues,” including existing projects.

Kai Chuck, automotive division director for the Indiana Economic Development Corp., said the process could still be beneficial for future attempts to add Toyota facilities.