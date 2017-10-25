Police seek help to find person, vehicle after man shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s aggravated assault detectives are seeking help in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in a shooting that left a 32-year-old male victim in critical condition.

IMPD officers were dispatched about 4 a.m. Oct. 15 on reports of a person shot in the 3700 block of Lafayette Road.

“Responding officers located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” a news release from IMPD said. “The victim was transported to (IU Health) Methodist hospital in critical condition.”

Surveillance video located by detectives depicts a man holding an object and getting into a what is believed to be a Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle. Police are hoping someone recognizes the person and vehicle in the video.

No additional information about the crime was released by police.

If you have information, call the aggravated assault detectives at 317-327-3501 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Tips can also be submitted on the P3tips app or at crimetips.org