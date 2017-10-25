State commission member offers suggestions for Sunday alcohol sales

Related Coverage Senate committee leader changes tact on Sunday alcohol sales ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If legislators decide to allow Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana, one man on the state’s Alcohol Code Revision Commission has ideas he believes will work for all parties.

Terry Bauer suggests lawmakers allow alcohol sales at pharmacies, grocery, convenience and liquor stores on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“In my experience, 37 years of law enforcement, when the sun sets, a lot of ‘shenaniganism or hooliganism’ (occurs.) That’s the bewitching hour when a lot of people decide to engage in mischief,” Bauer said. Restricting sales hours on Sunday could “also maybe cut down the chance for robberies at liquor stores.”

If should lawmakers approve Sunday sales, Bauer feels like his ideas would ‘raise the bar.’

He said he is trying to level the playing field and give businesses a new way to make money; while at the same time, Bauer points to what he sees as favorable public opinion.

Not everyone is convinced Sunday sales are needed, however.

Since 1986, Bob Graves has worked at Alabama Liquors, legally selling spirits.

“Good business. We’ve been here since 1950. It’s a good store,” Graves said.

“People can buy liquor all week long, and they do,” Graves explained when asked how he feels about Sunday alcohol sales. “If they need to have it for Sunday, they can get it on Saturday. You don’t need to drink seven days a week.”

“I’m not saying it’s the end-all solution to it. If there’s going to be a change, let’s make sure the change is constructive, it’s enforceable,” Bauer explained.

“If I could see it made a difference, fine,” Graves explained when asked about Bauer’s suggestions. “Big stores are already open on Sundays for selling food.”

The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for November 14th.

To read Bauer’s suggestions in detail, click here.