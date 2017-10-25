“The Doctors” focus on addiction in a special episode

Get ready for an hour-long special episode of “The Doctors,” as part of its continued series ‘The United States of Addiction.’

Airing on October 26th, the investigation begins with a look into deadly counterfeit pain pills and how they are getting across the border. It then shifts to the ground zero of the opioid crisis, Montgomery County, OH. While there, co-host Dr. Nita Landry learns the shocking addiction and mortality statistics affecting the county, walks through the local morgue, rides along with law enforcement and meets recovering addicts in the hopes of raising awareness and understanding for the epidemic.

Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Nita Landry, Co-Hosts, “The Doctors,” tell us what’s in store:

Dr. Nita Landry, known as “Dr. Nita,” is a co-host on the Emmy® Award-winning talk show The Doctors and a board- certified OB/GYN. She graduated summa cum laude from Dillard University then obtained her MD from the University of South Alabama, where she graduated in the top quarter of her class. After completing her OB/GYN residency at the University of Louisville, Dr. Nita became a locum tenens physician (traveling doctor). Her work as a “traveling doctor” has taken her to inner cities, rural towns, and Indian reservations from Alaska to New York and Minnesota to Texas. As a result, she has gained a wealth of knowledge and insight into the health issues most important to women from all walks of life across America.

Dr. Nita enjoys inventing fun and innovative new ways to deliver vital health information to the women who need it, especially those who are young, vulnerable, and underserved. A published author who has served as a medical expert for the United Nations Foundation and Essence Magazine, Dr. Nita’s medical insight has also been quoted in publications such as People Magazine, Shape Magazine, and The Atlantic.

Community service is an integral part of Dr. Nita’s mission. As an undergraduate student, she completed more than a thousand hours of community service, and while in medical school she was an intern for The Center for Healthy Communities—an organization dedicated to eliminating health disparities. She has also volunteered at battered women’s shelters, coordinated college scholarship programs, organized neighborhood cleanups and food drives, built homes with Habitat for Humanity, and volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of America.

As a native of Louisiana, Dr. Nita loves New Orleans cuisine. She also enjoys listening to live music, relaxing on the beach, and spending time with her friends and family.

The Doctors, now in its tenth season, won the 2010 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative and has been nominated six times in the category. In addition, the co-hosts received consecutive Emmy® nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 2011 and 2012.

Dr. Travis Stork is the Emmy®-nominated host of the award-winning talk show The Doctors. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Duke University as a member of Phi Beta Kappa and earned his M.D. with honors from the University of Virginia, being elected into the prestigious honor society of Alpha Omega Alpha for outstanding academic achievement.

Based on his experiences as an ER physician, Dr. Stork is passionate about teaching people simple methods to prevent illness before it happens with the goal of maximizing the enjoyment of a healthy life.

