Thousands expected to attend annual FFA convention in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This weekend thousands of future farmers are heading to Indianapolis for the annual FFA convention.

Look for all those blue jackets as the students descend on Indianapolis for a number of different events. It’s one of the largest student conventions in the world happening in downtown Indianapolis. Students participate in competitive events, educational tours, leadership workshops, an expo and volunteer activities.

This is the second year the FFA convention is back in Indianapolis after being in Louisville for a few years. Leaders expect 63,000 FFA members and guests from across the country participate.

The Expo is the only agricultural, food science and natural resource education show that brings you 47,000 high school students and 4,000 agriculture teachers, all in one place for three days. Last year membership hit an all-time high with 649,355 members in 7,859 chapters.

There are three parts to the FFA learning model, first is classroom/laboratory instruction. The second arm is supervised agricultural experience programs like work-based learning. Lastly, students must participate in student leadership organizations.

The letters “FFA” stands for Future Farmers of America, but the organization says don’t let the name fool you, those letters are a part of their history and heritage but FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers. FFA focuses on members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more.