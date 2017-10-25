Watch: Loose cows lead Peru police on wild chase

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Moo-ving dashcam video of a pursuit involving multiple cows and Peru police has surfaced.

Officials said that the chase closed parts of U.S. 31 early Saturday after police spent over two hours attempting to corral four cows that escaped their owner.

Police initially thought the calls of the loose cows were a prank.

“My first thought was there was someone trying to get all the police out of town so they could rob a store or something,” said Officer Keith Smith. “I just didn’t think it was real.”

After responding, officers quickly realized it was a very serious situation as the cows began their getaway. And fast.

“I didn’t realize cows were fast, but those things were quick.”

Footage shows the officers following the cows into a church parking lot and set up caution tape in an attempt to corral them. The tape was no match for these cows, as they quickly tore through it.

The cows then entered a retention pond before disappearing into a field.

Police have notified the owners that their cows remain on the loose.