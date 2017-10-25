Weather Kid of the Week: David

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is “weather kid of the week,” offering an opportunity for all youths interested in weather to show off their weather skills.

This week’s weather kid is David, a 6th grader at Amy Beverland Elementary school.

David takes place in a weekly weather segment at his school and as you can see above, does an awesome job.

Do you know someone who’d like to be a Weather Kid? Email Stephanie at stephanie.mead@wishtv.com and see how they do!