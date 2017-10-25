Woman sentenced to home detention after taking items from mailboxes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced this week in three criminal cases involving items taken from mailboxes, Marion County prosecutors said.

Amy Daughtry, 36, was sentenced to 545 days of home detention and 48 hours of community service after pleading guilty to fraud. She also was sentenced to 545 days probation and an additional 48 hours of community service after pleading guilty to identity deception. Finally, she was sentenced to 543 days probation and 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to theft.

Daughtry was arrested Jan. 31 at her home on Valley Lake Drive on the south side. Inside her house, investigators said they found trash bags full of stolen mail, including W-2 forms, passports, debit cards and credit cards.

The investigation began in early January when a woman told them someone stole her unemployment card from her mailbox. She checked and saw someone had activated the card and used it several times at a gas station.

Police said they later received other reports for mail theft just miles away.

If you think you have been a victim of theft from your mailbox, you can call the U.S. Postal Service at 877-876- 2455 to file a report.