Big weather changes arrives Friday

Enjoy the mild temps, another strong push of colder air is coming!

THIS EVENING: It will be mild, but breezy this evening with temps hovering in the mid 50s!

OVERNIGHT: It will stay very mild tonight, with temps in the 50s.

BIG CHANGES FRIDAY: A strong cold front will move into the state Friday. Expect rain chances to arrive midday and continue through the afternoon and evening, with higher chances east of Indianapolis. Temps will tumble into the low to mid 40s by Friday afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT “ZONE” FORECAST: It will be a chilly, blustery night, with rain chances in the eastern half of the state.

8-DAY FORECAST: Saturday morning will see the chance of a few snow flakes mixing with rain as moisture moves out. The rest of Saturday will be drier, but cold. Sunday could see a few sprinkles of flurries. Monday could have a few showers, Halloween looks cool, but dry.