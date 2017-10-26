Columbus man arrested after stolen vehicle recovered

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus man been has been arrested after police recovered a stolen vehicle.

According to the Columbus Police Department, 33-year-old Dustin Freese has been taken into custody.

Police say they were following up on a tip just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of U.S. 31 near Taylorsville when they spotted a 1968 Chevy Chevelle that had been stolen.

Officers say the Chevelle had been stolen Monday from a Columbus garage.

Freese, who has been transported to the Bartholomew County Jail, faces preliminary charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.