Frosty start this morning with a nice afternoon warm up!

Very cold and frosty start throughout the state. Lows this morning dipped below the freezing mark for a lot of locations leading to frost development. Temperatures will warm up ahead of a powerful cold front. Winds will shift from the south bringing in the warmer air so we warm up to the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. We stay mild overnight with lows on the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A few clouds for Friday morning then clouds quickly increase with rain showers arriving by mid afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s in the morning then quickly dive into the 40s for the rest of the day. Rain will stick around for Friday night football and could mix with a few flurries throughout the overnight. A few showers and flurries could stick around throughout the morning then move east leaving behind much colder temperatures and cloudy skies.Highs on Saturday looking below normal only hitting the 40s. Possibility of a mix early Sunday morning then just mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs will stay in the low 40s.

Slight warm up for the beginning of the work week with highs returning to the 50s and we’ll slowly warm up by the end og the week with highs in the mid 50s.