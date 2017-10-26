Go Big raises funds as group readies home for pregnant moms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a big gala that will be a big help for some central Indiana women.

WISH-TV’s Brooke Martin was the emcee for the fundraiser by a new charitable organization called So Big. The group is opening a home that will provide free long-term housing and mentorship for pregnant mothers in crisis.

So Big’s first “Mountain House,” a century-old home in Whitestown, is being readied for its first occupants. Find out when it opens and hear from So Big founder Dr. Lori Buzzetti in the video with this story.