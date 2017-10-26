Guest previews upcoming Barktoberfest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Saturday, Oct. 28, the city of Westfield will host a fall festival that has fun for both humans and their furry, four-legged friends.

Communications Director for the City of Westfield, Erin Murphy, stopped by Daybreak to discuss Barktoberfest.

Murphy discusses the history of the event, what kind of events there will be for humans and their pets, how much it costs to attend and who the proceeds benefit.

For more from this interview and to learn more about Barktoberfest, click on the video.