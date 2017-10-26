Halloween events take scare out of life after cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Halloween themed event will help take the scare out of life after cancer for many in central Indiana.

The Jordan YMCA has planned a 5K run and walk as well as a family-friendly party to benefit the center’s LIVESTRONG fitness program.

The series helps survivors of disease regain physical and emotional strength.

Once they complete treatment, patients are referred by doctors to spend 12 weeks training in small, supportive groups with specialized trainers.

The YMCA works through grants and community support to provide the training at no cost to referred participants.

Organizers of the Haunted Hustle 5K and Halloween Extravaganza said proceeds would benefit the program.

Jordan YMCA is located at 8400 Westfield Boulevard in Indianapolis. The events begin at 5pm Saturday, Oct. 28.