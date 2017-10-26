IMPD investigating after 3 armed robberies in 1 night on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating a string of robberies that happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning all on the northwest side of Indianapolis, within a three-mile radius. All eight suspects are still on the loose.

As Milton Harmon walked down Ashway Drive near Chatsee Court, he wasn’t taking a pleasant stroll in the sunshine. He was walking to the spot where he was robbed early that morning.

“He approached me, like he wanted to greet me,” Harmon said.

But there was no greeting. Instead, there were multiple guns pointed at him.

It was around 4 a.m. Thursday. Harmon had just gotten off of work and was walking home from a quick stop at the gas station. Harmon says a car pulled up next to him as he walked along Ashway Drive. Four men were inside the car, and two got out, according to Harmon.

“He had his hand on his side. So, I’m like, ‘Ohhh.’ And I stepped back, like what’s up? That’s when he said, ‘Yo. Give me everything you got.’ He pulled out the gun, and that’s when I backed up. The guy that was in back of me held a gun to my brain,” Harmon described.

One suspect used his gun to hit Harmon on the side of his face and mouth, leaving a cut. Harmon handed over his cell phone and $30 in cash. The suspects left.

“I’m not a big time person. I don’t have an executive position or nothing like that. I work at a warehouse driving a forklift. So for you to take something from me, you’re not just stealing from me. You’re taking from my daughters,” Harmon said.

A few hours before that, just after midnight in the 3100 block of Shadow Brook Drive, two suspects robbed a 66-year-old woman in her driveway. The woman had just returned home from the grocery. When they confronted her, one had a gun. They allegedly forced the woman down onto the pavement. She tried to get up and was complaining of a heart condition and not feeling well. The suspects allegedly told her to shut up as they robbed her, getting away with just her purse but no money.

Bob Clayton and his wife Pam live a few houses down from the woman. They try to keep an eye on the neighborhood.

“I just can’t see anyone even jumping on that woman,” Bob said.

A third robbery happened just before midnight on Wednesday in the 3800 block of Moller Road. The victim told police that as he was walking out of Domino’s Pizza, a man with a gun forced him into his car and then to a nearby neighborhood. Another suspect was allegedly waiting. They got away with the man’s phone and his pizza.

It’s a problem that has gotten so bad, that Bob Clayton, says he’s not relying on police to protect his family.

“I shoot people. I carry a gun. I won’t take no prisoners,” he said.

Harmon said he recognized one of the suspects. He passed that information along to police.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.