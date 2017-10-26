Indiana mare to race against the boys in 2017 Breeders Crown

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Ten Indiana horses will compete in the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, held for the first time in Indiana this weekend, but just one is known as “Indiana’s darling.”

Hannelore Hanover, a 5-year-old mare sired in Indiana with $2 million in career winnings so far, is a fan favorite for Saturday’s races.

“She’s Indiana’s favorite,” said Rick Moore, vice president of racing at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, the host venue for Breeders Crown. “She’s Indiana’s darling in this year’s Breeders Crown.”

Kiersten Flint is a Hannelore fan and vice president of marketing and communications at Hoosier Park. She said ever since watching the mare race last year, she can’t wait to see her again.

“I just remember her standing out. She’s a horse that you fall in love with the first time you see her,” Flint said, standing in front of the finish line on the outdoor track. “Having the Breeders Crown come to Indiana is probably one of the coolest things that’s ever happened in my career.”

Hannelore Hanover is a princess in harness racing — or as close as you can get. She’s the daughter of champion racehorses and won a crown last year in the Mare Trot. She finished the mile in 1 minute, 53 seconds, two lengths in front of second place.

“She’s been dominant for the last couple of years, and I don’t know if she’s ever been better than she is now,” Moore said. “She trotted a sub 1:50 mile, which is extremely quick at Lexington (Ky.) just a few weeks ago.”

So come Saturday, she’ll race against the boys in Anderson in the Open Trot.

“In harness racing, it’s not unusual for trotting mares to compete against the boys. In fact, the mares have been dominant against the boys in recent years. There was a horse named Bee A Magician who was dominant for several years. Now Hannelore Hanover is at the top of the trotting class so she struts her stuff very well against the guys.”

“I think it’s inspiring to women. She runs against the boys all the time and to just go out there and watch her kick butt over and over again, it’s awesome,” Flint said.

The last time a female won the Open Trot race was 1998, and the first time it ever happened was in 1996. If Hannelore Hanover wins Saturday, she’ll pick up the $500,000 purse and serious bragging rights.

“When you win a Breeders Crown, this is it. She wins this, I think it’s great for her, great for her owner, her trainer, but for the whole state of Indiana,” said Moore. “Knowing that an Indiana-sired horse wins the Open Trotting race will just be a sensational source of pride for all of us in Indiana.”