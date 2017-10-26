Indiana woman faces neglect charge in infant’s daycare death

TIPTON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman faces a neglect charge in the death of an infant who was among 11 children she was caring for at her unlicensed daycare.

Forty-three-year-old Jessica L. Moss of Tipton is jailed on one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The Kokomo Tribune reports an infant boy Moss was caring for died May 26.

An autopsy found the child suffocated after being placed face-down to sleep.

Moss told officers she found the child not breathing about 20 minutes after placing him face-down in a crib.

Moss was later ordered to close her daycare because she had been caring for more than five children unrelated to her and needed a license.