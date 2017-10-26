NYC hotel offers ‘Stranger Things’ room package through 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — New York residents and visitors anticipating the Friday release of the second season of Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things” can now get a hotel package for their binge-watching needs.

The Gregory Hotel in midtown Manhattan is offering a new “ex-stream-ly cozy package” for fans to watch every episode in hotel comfort.

WNBC-TV reports the room will offer streaming service via Google Chromecast to watch the season premiere. The room also comes with “Stranger Things”-themed room decorations and food, such as a light-up wall tapestry and one of the character’s favorite snacks, Eggo waffles.

The hotel will offer a mug reading “Friends Don’t Lie” — a famous line from the show — for guests to take home.

Booking rates start at $249 per night and will run through Aug. 30, 2018.