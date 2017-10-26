Regal movie theaters to try demand-based pricing in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A movie theater company is testing a new way to price tickets.

Regal Entertainment, which owns several theaters around Indianapolis, is going to try demand-based pricing for movies at some of its theaters beginning in 2018.

You’ll pay higher ticket prices for hit movies and less for flops.

Regal is partnering with the online ticket service and app Atom Tickets to test the program.

Movies playing at less popular times during the day would also cost less.

If successful, the new pricing plan could give theaters a much-needed boost.