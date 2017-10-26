State senator from Carmel: I-465 toll idea ‘outrageous, unfair’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One state senator said Thursday that he does not think Interstate 465 needs to become a toll road.

State Sen. Mike Delph, a Republican from Carmel, feels so strongly against tolling central Indiana’s beltway that he plans to stop it before it ever becomes a possibility.

Delph said he wants to stop any possible tolling because of increasing gas taxes. He said he feels like adding tolls on top of that would mean drivers who use a tolled beltway would be doubly taxed.

Right now, the Indiana Department of Transportation is studying whether or not it’s a good idea to add more tolls onto Indiana interstates.

It’s part of a road-funding bill that requires INDOT to study long-term funding options.

INDOT said it plans on hiring a contractor to create a strategic plan, but tolls are just an idea in the early stages.

Delph isn’t having it for Hoosiers, he said Thursday.

“I find this whole process completely outrageous and unfair to my constituents, especially on the west side of Indianapolis,” Delph said.

“Because it’s double taxation. It’s the main north-south corridor on the west side of Indianapolis, is 465.”

The only tolls collected in Indiana are in the northern and southern parts of the state. Delph said his legislation would stop INDOT in their tracks from even considering tolling I-465. INDOT said it will finish the initial feasibility study by Nov. 1.