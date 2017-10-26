Woman, 3 brothers sentenced for roles in 2016 shooting death of teen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 35-year-old Indianapolis woman and three brothers have been sentenced in connection with the death of a teenager in April 2016.

Cornisha Johnson was accused of getting into a confrontation with 18-year-old Anthony Morris over a cellphone.

After a short scuffle, investigators say Johnson recruited three brothers — Tyren Henning and Tywain Henning, both 18, and Tyree Henning, 24 — to confront Morris, according to initial police reports. A crew of several people including Johnson found Morris inside a convenience store near 30th Street and Baltimore Avenue on April 17, 2016. Once outside the store, shots were fired, and one of the shots struck Morris in the head, and he later died from his injuries.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene in the 2000 block of East 30th Street, which is west of Keystone Avenue.

Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated battery knowingly inflicting injury that causes a substantial risk of death and assisting a criminal and had charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder dismissed in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 2.

On the aggravated battery change, Johnson was sentenced this week to an 11-year prison term with three years suspended and a jail credit of 519 days. Upon release, she will have four years in Community Corrections, as deemed appropriate, three years of probation and be on home detention.

As part of their own plea deals, charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder were dismissed against each of the Henning brothers. All three pleaded guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Tyree Henning last month was sentenced to five years in prison with a year suspended and 503 days of jail credit. Upon release, he will be placed in Community Corrections as deemed appropriate and be placed on probation.

Tyren Henning this week was sentenced to three years in prison with a jail credit of 484 days. Upon release, he will be placed in Community Corrections for 450 days with home detention.

Tywain Henning this week was sentenced to four years in prison with a year suspended and a jail credit of 286 days. Upon release, he will be put into Community Corrections for 714 days, home detention for a year and probation for a year.