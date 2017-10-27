2 teens arrested in connection to 64-year-old man found shot dead in his home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of a 64-year-old man on the city’s northeast side.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located D’Andrae Robinson, 18, on Wednesday. A 17-year-old juvenile whose name has not been released was located on Friday.

On Oct. 17, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said they were called at 1 a.m. to the 5200 block of Daniel Drive, near Arlington Avenue and 56th Street, in response to a possible body found. There they found 64-year-old Dallis Coleman Sr. The victim’s son, who discovered his father this morning, stayed on scene with family members well into the afternoon.

On Oct. 18, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Coleman died from a gunshot wound.

Robinson and the juvenile face preliminary charges of suspicion of murder, armed robbery and burglary, according to a release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. They said additional charges could be forthcoming.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

Police say the Kia Soul that was taken during the incident was located on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Oct. 18.

Robinson remains in the Marion County Jail.