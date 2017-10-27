26-year-old sentenced to 77 years for murder of 3-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 26-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to 77 years in prison for the murder of a 3-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

Freddie Bailey pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of battery in connection with the Dec. 22, 2014, death of Amabel Calderon.

Prosecutors said Amabel was diagnosed with a closed head injury, retinal hemorrhages and bruises over her entire body. The head injuries were consistent with being violently hit against a wall, while many of her bruises were consistent with bite marks. Bailey told detectives that he bit Amabel, including at least one occasion when he picked Amabel off the ground and into the air with only his teeth.

“The torture and murder of Amabel is without question one of the most horrendous and senseless crimes we have witnessed during my seven years in office,” Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said in a news release. “By this resolution, Freddie Bailey will appropriately spend the majority, if not all, of his life in prison.”

The prosecutor had filed a request in the case for Bailey to receive a life sentence without parole.

When Amabel died, Bailey was the boyfriend of the her mother, Maria Calderon. In April 2016, Calderon pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. According to that plea agreement, Calderon will be sentenced to 40 years, with 20 years to be served in prison and five years to be served in Community Corrections, prosecutors said.