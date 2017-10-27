300-pound buck crashes into business, injures IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a frightening Friday morning at one Indianapolis business when a 300-pound buck crashed through the front door.

The buck actually injured one Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer while bolting back outside Key Computers, 9040 E. 30th St.

That industrial part of East 30th Street erupted into chaos.

“I’ve been in this computer industry since 1980. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Bob Collins, the president of the information technology and computer repair service.

It all started when the buck ran full speed through Key Computers’ front window. Collins barricaded himself in an office with two other employees while the buck, which he said was a 10- or 12-point one, wreaked havoc.

“It sounded like someone was really breaking in,” said Mary Ann Green, an employee at the shop.

The buck broke a computer monitor.

“He was frantic trying to get some way out,” Collins said.

The buck’s blood splattered everywhere.

“We don’t have any way of protecting ourselves,” he recalled, other than barricading the door.

They called IMPD, who called Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

“One of the IMPD said he would rather face a guy with a gun and talk him down and work with that than see an animal and have to deal with that animal,” Collins said.

Animal Care Services fired tranquilizer pellets at the buck.

“They hit him many times,” he said. “They said up to six times that they hit him.”

But still the buck galloped out.

“If an animal gets hurt, if an animal gets backed into a corner, you don’t know what they’re going to do,” Collins said.

He knocked over an IMPD officer in the process. The officer will make a full recovery.

The fact no one got hurt, and that so little of his business was damaged, still amazes Collins.

“That’s the best part you can have in a situation like this,” he said.

Collins hopes Friday was a one-time experience.

“It was an unusual Friday and I’m glad it’s over,” he said.

So there are some questions that remain unanswered. Where did the buck come from? A small forest a couple blocks away could be the answer.

We also don’t know the buck’s condition, but it was obviously injured.

IMPD said the officer injured was unavailable for comment.