8 finalists announced for The Zone Championship Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the WISH-TV Zone Championship Banner presented by Sport Graphics and Section 127.

The schools competed for the best student section.

After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced Friday night on The Zone. The following schools stand out and are in contention to win the 40-foot championship banner to display at their school, listed in alphabetical order.

Brownsburg

Carmel

Columbus North

Fishers

Hamilton Southeastern

Roncalli

Warren Central

Westfield

Now we want to hear from you! Tweet us using #TheZone8 to show us why your school has the best student section and school spirit in central Indiana!

We will reveal the top four schools Friday, November 3 on The Zone.