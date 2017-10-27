Ashley Judd: ‘Tipping point’ on sexual harassment is here

NEW YORK (AP) — Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a “tipping point” on sexual harassment.

The actress added that “this will be the end of it if we decide that’s what we want” before being honored at the Women’s Media Center Awards in New York on Thursday.

Judd has been discussing her personal accusations of harassment by Weinstein in recent weeks. Judd was one of the women whose stories were included in reporting about the allegations that led to the movie mogul’s downfall. She says she feels loved, adored and supported after coming forward with her story.

Also attending the event was attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing some of Weinstein’s accusers. She says Judd has started an “important conversation nationally” and “anyone who preys on women in the workplace is on notice.”