Carnifall happening this weekend at Market District

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – For those who want to kick off the Halloween holiday early this weekend, there is an event available.

On Saturday Market District in Carmel will host the third annual Carnifall. There is something available for everyone to enjoy.

There will be face painting, a DJ, new epic brownies, cookie decorating and more.

The event will kick off at noon and go until 4 p.m.

Rick Hopkins is the Director of Food and Beverage at Market District and said they expect to have more than 1,000 children in attendance for the trick-or-treating event inside the store.

There is also an opportunity to try the new street cafe that is inside the store called Antojitos. This cafe recently opened and hopes to give customers a farm-to-tortilla dining experience and a taste of Latin America.

The store will also host Weekend Brunch at Table every Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. Kids are able to eat free when they dine with their parents during brunch and order off the kids’ menu.

