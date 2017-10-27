CNN: 1st charges filed in Mueller probe of Russian meddling in election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — CNN is reporting the first charges have been filed in the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

According to CNN, the charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge.

It’s unclear who has been charged and what those charges are.

Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, sources told CNN.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment.

Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation. Shortly after, President Donald Trump fired then-FBI director James Comey.