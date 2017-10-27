Concerns about I-65 work site rise after former UIndy player’s fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers are calling a south side construction zone “chaotic” and “confusing” after a deadly Interstate 65 crash there Friday.

The crash that killed 28-year-old Omokhoje Daudu of Indianapolis and sent a trucker to the hospital happened on I-65 near I-465 around 5:30 in the morning.

Police said the trucker was driving north through a construction zone when his semitractor with a double trailer hit the median wall and rolled over. Detectives said a large piece of the back of the second trailer broke loose and hit a southbound car, killing the driver. Daudu was a recent University of Indianapolis graduate who went by the name “Daniel” and had played basketball for the Greyhounds in the 2010-11 and 2012-13 seasons. He was redshirted in 2011-12 with a knee injury.

A stretch of I-65 leading to the work site is lined with orange warnings and signs telling drivers “stay in lane” and “work site ahead.” But some drivers say the warnings are not enough.

“It’s a mess,” Donnie Creech said. “I always find myself in the wrong lane, then I have to jump back over.”

“It don’t give you really good signs of how to move,” Daniel Morales said.

“Hectic. Especially when there’s a lot of traffic. It’s really hard to get in the lane you want to go,” Anthony Maranto said.

Police said the trucker lost control in the construction zone during a lane shift.

Detectives said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor but the trucker will take a blood test.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Creech said. “I’m surprised there haven’t been more accidents.”

Creech said he drives through the construction every week. His message to Indiana Department of Transportation?

“Try to get that fixed as quickly as possible because it is confusing,” Creech said.

Maranto said he’d like to see more lane room and more signs near the construction.

“Sounds pretty scary,” Maranto said of the crash. “Definitely wouldn’t want that to happen to me.”

Police said the trucker was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The work happening in the construction zone is part of a bridge rehabilitation project.

24-Hour News 8 left multiple messages with INDOT to ask about its safety precautions and we have not heard back.

A UIndy website said Dandu, a 6-feet-1 guard was from Lagos, Nigeria, attended Brehm Preparatory School in Carbondale, Illinois, before becoming a Greyhound. He graduated in 2015 with a degree in marketing. The son of Lawani and Roseline Daudu celebrated his birthday this week.

The university issued a statement through Jeanette DeDiemar, vice president of communications and marketing:

“The University of Indianapolis mourns the loss of Daniel Daudu, who is a well-loved alumnus and former student athlete. During his time on campus, Daniel impacted our entire community. Daniel will be remembered for his athleticism, sense of humor, generous smile and compassion for others. Our hearts and prayers go out to Daniel’s family, friends, UIndy basketball and the entire UIndy family.”