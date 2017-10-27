Family of Angie Barlow marks 1 year since her disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Angie Barlow held a vigil a year after the woman went missing and was later found murdered.

On Friday night, friends and family released balloons and held a prayer vigil to remember Barlow.

The vigil was hosted at Gardens of Memory in Muncie, where Angie was laid to rest.

But it was in Indianapolis, near 42nd Street and Emerson Avenue that her body was found in June 2017.

Barlow was reported as missing after working at a private party at an apartment complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

“When we speak with investigators and the homicide detective, Detective Torres, he definitely helps us stay positive when we talk to him. We think he’s very confident and hopefully it won’t be too much longer,” said Barlow’s mother, Christina Kramer.

Barlow’s family is using the hashtag #JusticeforAngie to keep the search for her killer alive.