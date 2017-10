INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has delayed the trial for Buster Hernandez until next year.

Hernandez is the suspect in the “Brian Kil” case that rocked Plainfield at the end of 2015.

The judge granted a request from Hernandez’s lawyer to give him more time to prepare a defense.

Hernandez is facing several charges including child sexual exploitation and threats to use explosive devices.

His trial is now set for April 23.