Friday marks 1 year since central Indiana woman’s disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friday marks one year since a central Indiana woman disappeared.

Months after she first went missing, police later found Angie Barlow’s body on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Barlow initially went missing in Oct. 2106 after attending a private party in Indianapolis.

Her blue Pontiac G6 was found on Nov. 8 of last year, about 8.5 miles from that apartment complex.

Investigators have not released details on she died.

However, earlier this month, police released new surveillance pictures from the murder investigation.

